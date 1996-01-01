MUTU IS A PILLOW LIKE NO OTHER
WE ASKED OURSELVES, WHY WERE PILLOWS LIMITED TO JUST FOAM AND FEATHERS?
It's what's inside that counts.
MUTU is the world's first pillow using a patent-pending air-suspension system instead of filler
adjust height in 3 easy steps...
1
lie down in your preferred sleeping style
2
pull the tag until your preferred height is reached
3
release the tag to lock the height in place!
because better sleep can change your life
WEIGHTLESS COMFORT ALL NIGHT. FEEL LIKE YOU'RE FLOATING
MUTU optimally absorbs and disperses pressure while you rest and move in your sleep.
The MUTU will never lump, clump or sag, to ensure the smoothest and most supportive sleep ever.
HYGIENIC. HYPOALLERGENIC. VENTILATED
With less filler and more ventilation than standard pillows, MUTU is the hygienic choice for a healthier, fresher sleep.